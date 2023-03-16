They have exchanged their points of view, now the chairman of the supervisory board, Holzer, and the spokesman for the board, Hellmann, want to let the conversation take effect. It remains unclear how Eintracht will continue.

Nothing was announced about his future: Axel Hellmann, spokesman for the board of Eintracht Frankfurt Fußball AG Image: dpa

Dhe announced meeting between the chairman of the supervisory board of the Frankfurt Eintracht Philip Holzer and spokesman for the board Axel Hellmann ended in Naples without any concrete result. Which does not have to be a bad result in terms of unity.

According to a press release, before the Champions League match against SSC Napoli, the two had an “intense, critical but very constructive conversation about understanding the role and classifying certain issues, especially the capital measure.”

The background is Holzer’s offensive interpretation of his role as chairman of the supervisory board and his simultaneous activity as an investor, as the FAZ reported in the past few days.

In the conversation, the different positions and interests were exchanged, whereby Holzer can understand “that individual points could be misinterpreted,” the press release continues. Holzer and Hellmann have agreed to let the talks take effect and to continue.

Nothing has been announced about Hellmann’s future, whether he will fulfill his contract as spokesman for the board by July 1 or whether he will switch to the German Football League (DFL) as managing director on July 1, 2023.