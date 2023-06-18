Power on a rampage

A lot really happened in the course of the second free practice session at Road America, on one of the most beautiful permanent circuits of the entire calendar. Two unpleasant episodes involving both cases Will Powerwent on a rampage at first with Scott Dixon and then with Romain Grosjean. Two facts that prompted the Australian reigning world champion to react heavily in different ways, both physically and verbally.

The incident with Dixon and the near fight

It all started with a contact between the Team Penske rider and Scott Dixon, driver of Chip Ganassi’s team. Power, engaged in setting his fastest lap, found his rival in full trajectory who, not realizing the arrival of the Australian behind him, involuntarily closed the door after initially leaving him the space available to be able to continue the his lap. Power’s extreme maneuver to avoid the collision was useless, as after the contact he violently impacted the barriers. Dixon, who later apologized for the incident, however found himself face to face moments after the incident with Power, enraged to the point of try to get your hands on it to the compatriot. A brawl that came close only thanks to the timely intervention of the marshals, who divided the two riders.

The insults to Grosjean

As if all that weren’t enough, Power returned to the track for the second half of the free practice session, this time finding himself ahead of Romain Grosjean. In an attempt to surpass the latter, the former F1 driver he resisted being overtaken by the Australian in the full straight, taking him almost completely off the track and risking losing control of the car at high speed. An incorrect maneuver that increased the level of anger of the Penske pilot, who in the post-test interviews, to the microphones of the NBCspared no insults to the Franco-Swiss: “I am really disappointed with what happened, e Grosjean is a piece of s***. If you saw what happened deserves a punch in the face“.

“(Romain) Grosjean is a piece of crap.” – @12WillPower pic.twitter.com/d4XmzxO1nu — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) June 17, 2023

Herta in pole position (Fast-6)

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Colton Hertha Andretti 1:40.194 2 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren +0.169 3 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi +0.298 4 Josef Newgarden Penske +0.758 5 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren +0.990 6 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Timeless

On the other hand, the course of qualifying was decidedly more relaxed. In the top-6, which not all the drivers involved took part after the incident in free practice. the Andretti team rider prevailed Colton Hertha. The American, with the time of 1:40.194, distanced by almost two tenths the McLaren of Pato O’Ward, who will start ahead of Alex Palou, winner of the last race in Detroit, and Josef Newgarden, winner of this year’s Indianapolis 500. On the other hand, Alexander Rossi and Kyle Kirkwood finish in the third row.