BleepingComputer: Windows 11 adds app power settings

Microsoft engineers have added in-app power reporting to Windows 11. About it informs edition of BleepingComputer.

Media journalists have found a new feature in the current 23H2 update. The ability allows the user to see how much electricity a particular application consumes. The option is available in the “System” section, the “Charge” subsection and the “Battery usage” item.

According to the authors, in the system settings, you can see a page that generates a report on energy consumption for the last 24 hours or 7 days. There’s also a “Battery usage per app” section that lets you see how much battery an app is using while it’s active and in the background.

The journalists of the portal paid attention to the section “Recommendations for energy consumption”, in which the system can automatically give advice on using the computer – for example, reduce the screen brightness or set the settings for switching the computer to sleep. According to experts, the new feature will be in demand among laptop users.

Earlier, journalists from the PCWorld portal named ways to improve the energy efficiency of a personal computer. According to the authors, the choice of power supply and power saving settings are crucial.