Ciudad Juarez.- After a heavy-duty truck from the ConstruTodo company crashed into a Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) pole and left hundreds of users in the Eco 2000 subdivision without electricity, service was restored at 7:30 p.m.

Arlin Vargas, spokesperson for the General Coordination of Road Safety, reported that the accident occurred at the intersection of Oso Polar and Jaguar streets when the truck hit a concrete pole with three transformers, causing damage to the sleeve and the wiring.

Residents of the area reported that the white 2008 Volvo tractor-trailer was carrying a 2018 flatbed trailer.

According to the traffic report, the cause of the accident was a mechanical failure, since the tractor-trailer was traveling from south to north on Oso Polar Street and when it reached the intersection with Jaguar Street, the brakes did not engage, causing the unit to crash into the concrete pole with the three transformers and leaving the entire subdivision without electricity.

Road Safety reported that the vehicle was driven by Elio BC, 30 years old.

However, residents of the area said that the truck was parked on Oso Polar Street from south to north, near Delfín Street.

“The brakes slammed and the truck started to move, crossed the lane and crashed into the pole; due to the weight of the load, which was carrying rebar and dozens of bags of various construction materials, it became stuck, until the pole served as a brake,” said a resident of the area.

Residents are demanding that municipal authorities review the hardware company’s operating permits, as they are improperly using public roads to carry out their loading and unloading operations, in addition to carrying out mechanical repairs on vehicles in the middle of the street and piling up used tires on the sidewalk, without any authority intervening to sanction this company, which, by using the streets of the subdivision to move heavy loads on a daily basis, has damaged the pavement.

The drivers, the residents said, drive without caution and even bypassed a gate at the entrance to one of the streets that had been installed by the residents, without repairing the damage.