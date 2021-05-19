Power relations U.S. and Russian foreign ministers will meet face-to-face for the first time in Reykjavik

Representing Finland at the Arctic Council meeting, Pekka Haavisto emphasized Finland’s readiness to host the summit of the US and Russian presidents.

The United States and Russian Foreign Ministers Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov meet today for the first time face to face in Reykjavik. Ministers are participating in the Arctic Council Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Iceland.

According to the preliminary schedule, Blinken and Lavrov will negotiate after the opening dinner of the Arctic Council at about 9 pm local time, ie only after midnight Finnish time.

US-Russia relations are currently poor. However, the meeting between Blinken and Lavrov is expected to pave the way for a possible presidency Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin June summit, which Finland offered to host last month.

Finland represented at the meeting by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Green) met bilaterally with Blinken on Wednesday and reminded him of Finland’s hosting readiness.

“In my speech, I pointed out that if such good diplomatic services are needed, then Finland is always ready. But this is, of course, a matter for the parties to decide, ”Haavisto said after meeting Blinken.

Haavisto said that since security issues do not fall within the remit of the Arctic Council, it can serve as a front for cooperation between Russia and the West even in the current tense relations.

The meeting between Haavisto and Blinken also highlighted the very problematic bilateral relationship between Finland and the United States and the recently improved relations between the United States and the EU.

“We are committed to strengthening the partnership between the United States and Finland and expanding cooperation on Arctic issues, the climate crisis and global health issues,” Blinken tweeted after the meeting.

Ministers also discussed climate issues and changed U.S. climate policy.

“Of course, we also welcome with joy and satisfaction that a lot of progress has been made here,” Haavisto said.

Haavisto estimated yesterday on Tuesday that the Arctic Council meeting is becoming very interesting, as both Blinken and Lavrov are present.

“I understand this is the first meeting between Blinken and Lavrov during Blinken’s foreign affairs. Certainly the mood between the United States and Russia will be reflected quite well in this meeting, ”Haavisto predicts.

Blinken commented below the meeting that the United States wants to avoid increasing armaments in the Arctic.

“We are concerned about increased military activity in the Arctic. It undermines our ability to work towards a peaceful and sustainable future in the region, ”Blinken said at a news conference in Reykjavik on Tuesday, according to news agency AFP.

Blinken’s comments were preceded by Monday’s comments from Lavrov of Russia, in which Russia defended its actions in the north. Lavrov warned others not to make territorial conquests in the Arctic.

At the Arctic Council Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the Presidency of the Council will be transferred from Iceland to Russia for the next two years. The Council is made up of the Nordic countries, Canada, Russia and the United States, as well as six Arctic indigenous organizations.