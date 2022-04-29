Power relations Putin announced his arrival at the G20 summit, to which Zelenskyi has also been invited

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he had also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the meeting.

In Indonesia the G20 summit on the island of Bali is due to take place in November 2022. There is still a long way to go, but there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding it.

One of the G20 countries is Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. President of the United States Joe Biden has said Russia should be separated from the G20. However, Russia does not intend to resign. China also does not support the separation of Russia.

On Friday, the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo announced that Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation to the meeting.

Could they Western leaders agree to attend the same summit with Putin?

President Widodo said that he had also invited the President of Ukraine to the summit Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelenskyi thanked Twitter for the invitation but did not say whether he would attend the meeting.

In early March, Indonesia, along with 140 other countries, condemned Russia’s attack on the UN General Assembly. Instead, when the UN General Assembly decided in April to temporarily exclude Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, Indonesia abstained.

Indonesia has been called upon to condemn Russia’s hostilities more severely. President Widodo said on Friday that the country is ready to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine but no weapons.

NEWS CHANNEL says that so far The White House has not made a decision On the boycott of the G20.

The G20 meeting in Washington in April saw the march of several finance ministers, with the Russian finance minister Anton Siluanov received the floor.

For the time being, it is impossible to assess the world situation in November and the state of Ukraine’s war at that time. At present, experts consider it possible that the war could continue in Ukraine for up to years.

The White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the U.S. view of the upcoming G20 summit is clear.

“The president has made his position clear: this should not happen normally and Russia should not be involved. But there are still six months to go before the meeting, ”Psaki said.

According to CNN, the White House has already made alternative plans for the meeting, such as sending a lower-level assembly or attending remotely. At the moment, Biden’s involvement on the ground is still considered most likely, even if Putin also participates.

The G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, South Africa, South Korea, Indonesia, India, Italy, Japan, Canada, China, Mexico, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Russia, the United States and the European the Union.