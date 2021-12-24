Power relations Gorbachev: The United States grew “arrogant” after the collapse of the Soviet Union

However, Gorbachev hopes that security policy talks between Russia and the United States will yield results.

The former Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev said the U.S. grew “arrogant and confident” after the collapse of the Soviet Union, according to AFP news agency.

On the eve of the anniversary of his historic resignation, in an interview with the Russian news agency Ria, Gorbachev commented on the escalating tensions between Russia and the West.

“How can anyone rely on equal relations with the United States and the West in such a situation?” he said, referring to the Russian president Vladimir Putin allegations of NATO’s rapprochement with Russia’s borders.

After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, according to Gorbachev in the West and especially in the United States, the atmosphere was “victorious”.

“They grew arrogant and confident. They declared they had won the Cold War. ”

According to Gorbachev, these “winners” began to build a “new empire,” which led to NATO’s expansion into Russia’s borders.

One-sided instead of winning, Gorbachev argues that the world was spared nuclear destruction by the Soviet Union and the West. He also hopes to receive recent reports that the Kremlin and Washington could begin security policy talks on Russia’s concerns about NATO enlargement.

According to US government sources, these discussions could possibly begin as early as January.

“I hope they get results,” Gorbachev said.