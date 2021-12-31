Power relations Expert: The content of Biden and Putin’s conversation may remain a mystery

Aaltola emphasizes that the content of the 50-minute conversation is largely based on speculation. It is also unclear what the call for Putin’s initiative sought.

Foreign policy the director of the institute Mika Aaltolan may be a good sign that there has been no terrible information about the recent phone conference between the presidents of the United States and Russia in the aftermath of the call.

“It can even be a good sign that negotiations are not taking place in public,” he tells STT by phone.

The United States Joe Biden spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin with the phone during Finnish time late Thursday night.

Aaltola describes the 50-minute meeting as bitter and emphasizes that the content of the discussion is largely speculative. Usually, calls like this become brief reviews, but according to Aaltola, this batch did not come.

Russia’s foreign policy adviser to the Kremlin Yuri Ushakov gave some comments to reporters after the telephone conversation, while the White House issued a largely concise release.

Scarcity may also be explained by the fact that some of the matters dealt with may be part of a confidential process. According to Aaltola, it is not worth mentioning everything, because the negotiations would easily be ruined if they were held in public.

“If there had been a big discrepancy, and if we had run into great difficulties right away and considered it impossible to continue, information would probably have leaked.”

He underlines that there is not much time left for a meeting of less than an hour to deal with matters, even with an interpreter.

“Suddenly, it only takes (time) to go through the agendas of the various negotiating tables.”

Russia took over the Crimean peninsula of Ukraine in 2014, and in the same year a war broke out in eastern Ukraine, involving rebel forces backed by Ukraine and Russia.

Recently, relations between Russia and the United States have been again tense due to the situation in Ukraine. Russia has concentrated tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border, raising fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has denied any intentions to attack.

Russia has demanded security guarantees from the United States and demanded that NATO’s military alliance no longer expand to the east, for example to Ukraine and Georgia. The United States and NATO have not agreed to Russia’s demands.

In addition to the content of the discussion, according to Aaltola, it is unclear what was sought after the conference call held on Putin’s initiative.

“Did Russia want the United States to make a similar listing or counter-proposal, and it has not yet been received.”

It is not known whether the United States may have countered the proposal on security guarantees, which was interpreted as a threat to Russia.

Previously it was reported this week that the United States and Russia will hold talks in Geneva, Switzerland, on January 10th. However, the main topic of the meeting will be nuclear agreements. The talks are part of a strategic security debate that began between Biden and Putin in June in Geneva.

In addition, representatives of Russia and NATO will meet on 12 January, and a day later representatives of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are due to meet.

According to Aaltola, the starting points for future negotiations are quite difficult and the parties are clearly far apart.

“In part, these starting points may be very mutually exclusive. One wants security guarantees to prevent NATO enlargement and the other does not.

Usakov stressed to reporters after Thursday’s discussion with leaders that Russia is not going to negotiate a compromise, but security guarantees. However, Aaltola does not believe that the United States still offers any guarantees to Russia.

According to Aaltola, however, the negotiations could potentially speed up the Minsk process and clarify the content of the agreement. So far, there has been a big disagreement about what should be done first and by whom. The process aims to bring a solution to the situation in Ukraine and Russia.

“It could kind of have a chance to get what is now required of Russia and Ukraine.”

In negotiations is also dealing with an oblique stack of issues between the great powers and between NATO and Russia.

According to Aaltola, a protracted negotiation would support the West, as it will always take some time for Western unity to get under way, but after that the common line will be even stronger.

Russia, on the other hand, would like to see a result suddenly, even though such negotiations often take months.

“In other words, you could see that there is an opportunity for dialogue there now, but it is not so immediate that you are on the verge of an agreement right away,” says Aaltola.

Finland Russia’s demands are not so much concerned, but the focus is currently on Ukraine. Although the situation has indirect effects on Finland, the focus is on Ukraine and then on the relationship between NATO and Russia.

“Of course, there are things at stake in Finland, but immediately this situation is acute on the Ukrainian border, where Russian troops are assembled, and inside Ukraine in the Donbass.”

Finland However, from the perspective of Finland, it is important that the negotiations move forward, as maintaining dialogue has always been important from Finland’s perspective.

“It is an achievement in itself to reach the negotiating table in January, and the process will then bind these actors. And the longer and more detailed the matter is discussed, the more it may loosen up on the military side at the border, ”says Aaltola.