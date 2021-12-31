Power relations British researcher on the tense situation in Russia: Finland is the least vulnerable of non-NATO European countries

Unlike in many other countries, the importance of a strong defense was never forgotten in Finland, says researcher Keir Giles. It would be time for someone to tell Russia directly that there is no going back to 19th century imperial thinking.

Russia dismayed by the West again under Christmas with new aggressives with their requirements. In the rhetoric of Russian politicians longing past times of greatness.

Recently a German researcher Stefan Meister warned HS in an interviewthat from Finland’s point of view he would be in a “very strong state of alert”.

But What does the threat to Russia experienced by Finland and Europe look like when viewed from Britain? Britain is a strong NATO country that is no longer tied to EU policies after Brexit.

“Finland is probably the most vulnerable of the non-NATO European countries, ”says the author, a Russian expert Keir Giles.

Among other things, he works as a Russia expert at the prestigious London Chatham House incubator.

Gilesin According to him, the situation in Finland is special in the sense that the country co-operates very closely with NATO outside the actual membership.

“The most important thing, however, is that – unlike most other countries – Finland has never forgotten the importance of its own strong defense.”

Here, Finland also differs from Sweden, which cooperates with NATO. The Swedes have become in a hurry to rebuild their own military and other defenses.

Even Finland still has to prepare for the “lower level” bullying coming from Russia.

“It’s a normal state skill for Moscow.”

Gilesin according to him, many Western European countries have still not fully awakened to the current reality, which includes Russian aggression and even absurdly excessive demands.

Germany has already woken up to him, but for example Emmanuel Macronin France is still too much for Russia.

President Vladimir Putin There are the most realistic perceptions of Russia in countries that are geographically close to the “forefront” of Russia. In more western EU countries, one can still close one’s eyes and believe that the problems will not last.

What the big countries think and do is paramount to a coherent EU approach.

“Germany’s attitude is far more relevant to the EU than any of the sanctions imposed by Brexit,” says Giles.

The EU can act effectively if it wants to. A recent example of this is sanctions against those transport companies that have been involved in the smuggling of migrants, a hybrid attack on Belarus.

According to Keir Giles, it is obvious what Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, wants: a return to power.

Britannian Even EU differences have had their own negative effects on the security situation in the north-east of the EU.

“These front-line EU countries lost an important intra-EU ally and now have to work twice to get their views heard,” Giles estimates.

Britain continue however, close security co-operation with the Baltic States, among others.

“The UK’s partnership with Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians is based on common goals of security, prosperity and the protection of democratic values ​​and freedoms,” said the British Foreign Secretary. Liz Truss meeting with their Baltic counterparts in October.

In September Truss, who started as foreign minister, is tougher in his language about Russia than his predecessor. Has the British line to Russia tightened further? Relations between the two countries are already frozen.

“It’s more of a sanction, not a reason,” Giles says.

“Awareness of the gravity of the situation is now even greater, and Truss’ voices would have been used by the Secretary of Defense in the past.”

Britain also leads the JEF Defense Cooperation Framework of ten countries (Joint Expeditionary Force), to which Finland and Sweden joined in summer 2017.

However, Finland’s membership in the JEF group of countries or other similar groupings does not replace NATO membership.

Spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zaharova announced Christmas that Finland’s (and Sweden’s) NATO membership would be a threat to Russia’s retaliation.

Should Finland be worried about its so-called NATO option?

“ “Moscow’s victorious style involves first demanding someone else’s whole cake and then supposedly settling halfway through the teeth.”

Gilesin believes that Russia’s aggressive demands and outright threats often have the opposite effect to what has been desired in Moscow.

“Direct intimidation only shows targets how important partners are. At the same time, intimidation can encourage NATO. ”

However, there is no complete date for applying for NATO membership. The benefits and risks must always be weighed.

It must also be taken into account that the border benefit of actual NATO membership would not be as great for Finland as for a country like Ukraine.

The United States and Russia is due to meet on 10 January in Geneva, Switzerland, and to discuss nuclear weapons control and the situation in Ukraine.

At the same time, Russia wants to raise its own demands, which are unacceptable to the West.

“Moscow’s winning style involves first demanding someone else’s whole cake and then supposedly settling along half a tooth,” Giles describes.

He hopes the West will change its tone. It should be made straightforward to Russia that there is no going back to the imperial times of the 19th century. European countries now decide for themselves and are not in anyone’s power.

Russia has not yet been challenged about this attitude, Giles says.

“It’s going to be a difficult debate.”

As a surprise According to Giles, Putin’s actions cannot be considered.

“It is quite clear what Putin wants: the restoration of Russia’s dominance.”