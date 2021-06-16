Power relations Biden: The consequences of Navalni’s death would be devastating for Russia

In addition to Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Putin received some criticism from the Black Lives Matter movement and the Navalny support network, which Putin said provided advice on how to make fuel bottles.

Both in the press conferences following the presidential meeting, an opposition politician emerged Alexei Navalnyin name. A meeting of the presidents was held in Geneva, Switzerland.

President of the United States Joe Biden emphasized in his own press conference that human rights violations cannot be kept silent.

He said he had announced the Russian president To Vladimir Putinthat the consequences of Navalny’s death would be devastating for Russia.

Putin commented on the Navalny at his press conference. Several journalists also asked about the treatment of the opposition and dissidents.

“This man knew he was breaking Russian laws,” Putin replied, continuing:

“This person knowingly violated the requirements of the law, he went abroad to seek treatment. “He worked purposefully to be arrested.”

Putin used the Navalny term “this person”. He has long avoided mentioning the Navalny by name. This was also the case earlier in June when Putin gave an interview to the US channel NBC.

Navalnyi was poisoned with a chemical weapon in August 2020. He initially received treatment in Omsk, Siberia, but his relatives and his team soon arranged for him to be treated in Berlin.

Navalnyi himself was in a coma at the time.

It later emerged that an attempt had been made to poison Navalnyi with a chemical weapon originally developed in the Soviet Union.

Agents from the Russian Internal Security Service (FSB) had been following Navalny, and one of the agents came under the guise of acknowledging that this chemical weapon belonging to the novitok family had been applied to Navalny’s panties.

Navalnyi was on parole at the time and had to report to the police station periodically.

“He knew this when he started publishing pictures and videos after hoping,” Putin said at a news conference.

To the same recently, the anti-corruption FBK Foundation, founded by Navalny, and his political network were declared extremist in Russia last week.

Read more: Court declares Navalny Foundation an extremist organization, US condemns decision and demands release of opposition politician

Putin was also asked about the treatment of the Russian opposition.

“They publicly incited the riots and involved minors in them,” Putin commented at the news conference.

He described the Navalny support network as having publicly advised how to make Molotov cocktails, or bottles.

Russian police dispersed protests by Navalny supporters last April.

In the same in connection with this, Putin also received some criticism from the Black Lives Matter movement, which caused unrest in the United States last summer. According to Putin, Russia does not want the movement.

At the same time, Putin became a defender of those who attacked Capitol Hill by the previous president of the United States Donald Trumpin supporters. According to Putin, they had “legitimate political demands,” news agency AFP quoted Putin as saying.

In practice, Putin was not asked about U.S. affairs, but Putin responded by criticizing the U.S., the U.S. crime situation, and pointed out that the U.S. itself does not always abide by human rights treaties, as the Guantanamo detention center is still not closed.

Alexei The most tragic case has tightened the already tense divisions between the United States and Russia. In March, President Joe Biden called Putin a killer over the incident.

After the comment, Russia invited its U.S. ambassador home, after which the United States also invited its own back to Washington. An agreement was reached at a meeting of the presidents on Wednesday to rectify the situation and return the ambassadors to their host countries.