Actors who were part of the first season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers They will reunite for a special for the 30th anniversary of the series. Under the direction of Netflix, the chapter will celebrate the legacy of the characters that in 1993 kept the hearts of millions of little fans around the world.

“It’s crazy to think that so many years have passed and that this show is still on the air,” he said. David Yost, the Blue Ranger, in advance. “It’s nostalgic, not just for the fans, but for us too. We are excited,” he said. Walter Jones, who represents the black Ranger.

Preview of “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: once & always 30th anniversary special”

The special will feature the participation of Walter Jones (Zack), David Yost (Billy) and Catherine Sutherland (who became the second Pink Ranger). Also appearing are Steve Cárdenas (Rocky), Karan Ashley (Aisha) and Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam).

They will be joined by Charlie Kersch, who will play Minh, Trini’s daughter. This role fell to Thuy Trang, actress who gave life to the first yellow Ranger. Sadly, she passed away in a car accident in 2001.

Thuy Trang was the first Yellow Ranger. Photo: diffusion

Unlike any other special “Power Rangers”, this will not belong to any particular season, it will come to television as a single story in an extended chapter. At the moment, it has not been revealed if there will be any mention of Jason David Frank (Tommy), an actor who died in November 2022.

The original Power Rangers will return to the series. Photo: Netflix

As for the plot, it was revealed that the former Power Rangers will be summoned in the midst of a global crisis. Once again, they must face a familiar threat. Everything indicates that it will be Rita Repulsa, villain played by Barbara Goodson.

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: once & always” premieres on April 19 worldwide on Netflix.