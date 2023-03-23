Netflix just released a trailer about the thirty-year reunion of the first power Rangers. In this we see the return of Rita Repulsa, as well as a combination of the heroes of the first and second season of her. But where are the original energetic teens?

Who watched the original series of power Rangers you’ll recall that it was Jason, Billy, Zack, Trini, and Kimberly, with Tommy arriving later. In the reunion special we see the return of Billy and Zack, but the rest of the roles are filled by characters from the second season. The reasons for this are varied and range from the criminal to the tragic.

Let’s start with Kimberly the pink ranger, played by Amy Jo Johnson. Shortly after this special was announced, the actress announced that she would not be present. The reason was a simple disagreement between what she was asking for to return and what the studio offered her.. However, it was not a lawsuit and in fact it has shown his emotion to see that his companions did return to his old characters.

In the case of Jason, the leader of the power Rangershis actor is involved in a criminal charge. In 2022 Austin St. John was accused of committing different frauds. He created several fake companies to request checks from the US government. His legal status is currently being determined, but he could spend up to forty years in jail.

Source: Saban Entertainment

The remaining pair of Rangers, Trini and Tommy, are sadly no longer with us. Thuy Trang, the yellow ranger actress, died in a car accident in 2001. While Jason David Frank, the green ranger actor, was found dead in his hotel room in 2022.

When is this Power Rangers special coming out?

The 30 year special Power Rangers: Once and Always Coming to Netflix on April 19. According to the description and what we could see in the trailer, the warriors will have to face Rita Repulsa once again. The return of this villain will be the cause of a global crisis that will require this team to fight again.

Source: Netflix

Upon Billy and Zack’s return from the original team, Rocky, Adam, and Kat team up to save the world. Despite the lack of the members who kicked off this series, it looks like it will be a special filled with nostalgia. Will you see it when it opens?

