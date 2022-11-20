American actor Jason David Frank, famous for playing the role of Tommy Oliver in the TV series “Power Rangers” (1993-1996) and in the subsequent series “Power Rangers”, died in Houston, Texas at the age of 49 Rangers Zeo”, “Power Rangers Turbo”, “Power Rangers DinoThunder”, up to 2018’s “Power Rangers HyperForce”.

The actor’s agent, Justine Hunt, released a statement: “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrific time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved so much. his family, friends and fans. He will be truly missed.”

The actor’s family has yet to release a statement. He leaves behind four children: Hunter, Jacob, Skye and Jenna. His wife Tammie Frank, who he’s been married to since 2003, filed for divorce earlier this year after accusing the actor of infidelity. He was previously married to Shawna Frank from 1994 to 2001.

The character of Tommy Oliver, who was initially supposed to appear in only a few episodes, was so successful that the authors of the series “Power Rangers”, which began in 1993, decided to make him remain not only in the first series, for all three seasons compose it, but also in the following seasons. The actor had started his career practicing martial arts.