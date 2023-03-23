Less than 10 days to start the month of April, Netflix has revealed the first trailer for one of the most anticipated productions by fans. It is about nothing more and nothing less than “Power Rangers: yesterday, today and always”. Part of the original cast members of the series will unite in a special where they will fight Rita Repulsa.

This premiere of the giant of streaming arrives for the 30th anniversary of the franchise of the “Power Rangers”. According to Netflix’s announcement, fans will be able to enjoy it from April 19. It should be noted that the Pink Ranger, Kimberly Ann Hart, and the late Thuy Trang and Jason David Frank will not be present. Also, it doesn’t look like Austin St. John, the original Red Ranger, will make an appearance either.

However, in the preview you can see our face that has a connection to the saga. Is about Charlie Kersh who arrives as “Minh”, the daughter of the original Yellow Ranger.

Who returns in the special?

David Yost as Billy, Blue Ranger

Walter Emanuel Jones as Zack, Black Ranger

Johnny Yong Bosch as Adam, second Black Ranger

Steve Cardenas as Rocky, second Red Ranger

Catherine Sutherland as Kat, second Pink Ranger

Karan Ashley as Aisha, second Yellow Ranger.

