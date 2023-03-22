Netflix shared the official trailer of the reunion Of Mighty Morphin Power Rangersa special episode made with the original cast of the first series SabanAmerican remake of the Japanese Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger.

The unforgettable original cast of the first Power Rangers will partially return to wear the colorful clothes of the warriors of Zordonspecifically they will come back Zack (Walter Jones) e Billy (David Yost) of the original lineup, joined by Rocky And Kat (Steve Cardenas and Catherine Sutherland, the second Red and Pink Ranger), with a cameo by Adams And Aisha (Johnny Yong Bosch and Karan Ashley, second Black and Yellow Ranger). Rita Repulsawith a new robotic body, has returned to threaten the serenity of Angel Grove and as you can see from the trailer, she managed to get rid of the original Yellow Ranger, Trini. We then get to know her young daughter, who probably inherits hers Power Coins within the new formation, which will also have a mysterious Green Ranger whose inheritance is not yet known. Jason David Frankthe original green ranger, passed away last November and according to his own statements, he would not participate in this reunion, as well as the original Pink Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson.

Waiting to find out what awaits us on April 19, the day when the special episode will debut on Netflix in Italy too, let’s enjoy this trailer below.

Power Rangers: Once and Forever – Official Trailer

Source: Netflix Italy