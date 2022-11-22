Fans of “Power Rangers” continue to mourn the death of Jason David Frank, actor who gave life to Tommy Oliver, the green ranger in the famous television series of the 90s. This sad farewell was also joined by the members of the original cast, who published an emotional message each through their respective social networks.

Amy Jo Johnsonthe actress who gave life to pink Ranger, She was the first to express her feelings. She on the official Instagram page of her posted a past photo with Frank.

“Jase, you were beautiful and truly one of a kind. My life would not be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, motivated and creative energy.. I will always love you, dear friend. Rest in peace now…” she wrote.

Amy Jo Johnson said goodbye to Jason David Frank. Photo: Amy Jo Johnson/Instagram

For his part, Austin St. John, the red ranger and one of Jason’s closest friends, also posted a photo in which they both appear laughing.

“’Once a ranger, always a ranger’. Thoughts and prayers…’”, the first leader of the Power Rangers pointed out in his networks.

Austin St. John said goodbye to Jason David Frank. Photo: Austin St. John/Instagram

Likewise, Walter Jones He published a past image in which he appears with Frank and John. The actor played the remembered black ranger and also formed a friendship with the late star.

“I can not believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.”, reads his Instagram post.

Walter Jones said goodbye to Jason David Frank. Photo: Walter Jones/Instagram

One last hug and the official farewell

In addition, Jones revealed a video of the last time they were together at a convention and where he gives her a long hug.

Finally, the official Power Rangers social network did not miss the opportunity to dedicate a few words to all the fans.

The official page of Power Rangers left a message about the death of the actor. Photo: Power Rangers/Twitter

“The entire Ranger Nation is deeply saddened by the loss of Jason David Frank.. JDF has made fans smile for years and will be sorely missed. May power always protect you,” they said.