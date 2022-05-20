Austin St. Johninterpreter of Jason Lee Scottthe Red Ranger of the first generation of Mighy Morphin Power Rangers (Western version of Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger), was arrested for computer fraud, accused of falsifying information to obtain economic advantages. The accused, in collusion with 17 other accomplices, allegedly perpetrated a scam against the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) and of SBA (Small Business Administration), generating bogus fund requests to get money to transfer to your private account.

This is painful news for anyone who grew up with the famous American TV series inspired by the franchise Super Sentai. Seeing one of the darlings of one’s childhood associated with such shady events can only generate sorrow, but it is good to remember that behind our heroes there are always a voice, a story, and a personality potentially very far from those of the character we love.

Pending the trial, at the end of which Austin St. John could be sentenced to twenty years in prison, our advice is not to let these events influence our opinion on a cult of our childhood, and above all on a figure as important as that of the Red Rangertraditionally the leader of the Power Rangers team.

Source: US Attorneys Street The Ranger Project