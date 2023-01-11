The voice actor Alejandro Graue shared on his social networks that he had lost a job due to artificial intelligence. The curious thing is that this occurs at a time when voice actors are expressing their concerns about these technologies. Which are increasingly advanced.

‘The day came: I was replaced at a job with a voice generated by artificial intelligence. Thanks to all the actors and actresses who give their voices to create this shit that will eventually make us all obsolete. The artificially intelligent are you.’ It reads in Alejandro Graue’s tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, the actor said it was an independent project at a company that wanted to cut costs. He also indicated that the voice in question sounds similar to the one used by TiktTok videos: very robotic and without changes in emotion.. ‘It doesn’t matter how artistic the result is,’ she concluded.

In recent months, a debate regarding artificial intelligence has raged. Particularly about those whose function is to create voices that are heard like that of a normal human. It seems that Alejandro Graue is one of those affected by this situation.

What are the problems that a voice by artificial intelligence can bring?

With the proliferation of AIs that can imitate human voices, quite a bit of concern has arisen. Some voice actors fear that they will be replaced by artificial intelligence. Although there are still not many cases like Alejandro Graue’s, there is another factor that has caused problems.

Some people have used these AIs to make recognized voices say hurtful or high-sounding things. A recent example was that of the actor René García who was criticized for an alleged rude dubbing of Vegeta. However, it was revealed that this had been the work of an outsider using an AI.

There are also those who fear that criminals could use these technologies for different purposes. As it would be requesting loans, services or authorizing changes in bank accounts. Since they will be able to imitate the voice of anyone with artificial intelligence. Do you think it could be a problem or is it an exaggeration?

