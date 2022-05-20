Austin St. John, the actor who played the Red Ranger in the 1990s series Mighty morphin power rangers would have committed fraud with corona support, reports Entertainment Weekly †

The US Attorney and the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Wednesday the arrests of 18 people, including St. John, for conspiracy to commit fraud.

One of the defendants allegedly instructed the others to either use an existing company or create a company to apply for funding from the so-called paycheck protection program, a program designed to keep businesses in America afloat. during the corona crisis.

The 18 people would have received 16 loans and a total of at least 3.5 million dollars, converted about 3.3 million euros. If convicted, they each face 20 years in prison.

In the Netherlands, the Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service (FIOD) has also arrested more than twenty entrepreneurs in recent days in a case involving fraud with corona support, the Fiod reported on Monday. Five men have already been arrested in this case. They had made incorrect applications for corona support for 6 million euros. See also Russian opponent Alexei Navalny is serving a year in prison without knowing when he will be released

These five are suspected of having applied for corona support, also known as TVL (Reimbursement of Fixed Charges), on behalf of the entrepreneurs who have now been arrested, from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency. In addition, false turnover data was deliberately provided on the basis of false documents. Those entrepreneurs also received the money.

Most of these entrepreneurs have since been released, but they will have to repay the full amount of TVL incorrectly received and they will receive a community service order. A number of them are still under criminal investigation. The first five arrested suspects, aged 26 to 59, come from Assen, Groningen, Leek, Norg and Renkum. The police searched the homes of these suspects, another home and three office buildings. Three passenger cars, 19,000 euros in cash and administration were seized.

