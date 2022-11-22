Power plant fire kills 38 in China

fire at Kaixinda Trading company in Anyang city, central Henan province, 500 km south of Beijing. 🇧🇷 Photo: Playback/ Twitter

A fire caused by poor handling on Monday at a factory in central China killed 38 people, the official news agency reported. New China this Tuesday (22), citing local authorities.

Two people were injured and taken to hospital, according to CCTV. According to state media, emergency services were dispatched immediately after being alerted to a fire at the Kaixinda Trading company in Anyang city, central Henan province, 500 km south of Beijing.

Images released by the same sources show thick clouds of black smoke from the fire and at least two fire engines at the scene fighting the flames. Another video shows the charred shell of the building after the fire, which occurred around 11 pm local time, was extinguished.

“This accident was triggered by manipulation contrary to regulations by a company employee. [Uma operação de] electrical welding caused the fire,” state television CCTV reported.