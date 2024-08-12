Power outages | The power outage in Espoo also affects Elisa’s internet customers

Power outages|700 fixed network subscriptions and 400 cable households without an internet connection.

Espoo the extensive power outage in the area also affects the customers of the telecom operator Elisa.

Elisa’s fixed network internet connections do not work in the area of ​​a power outage.

Currently, around 700 fixed network subscriptions and 400 cable television households are without an internet connection, says Elisa’s service management department manager Karri Jäkkö.

According to Jäkko, the problem should go away when the power outage is over. In some cases, the client terminal may require booting, i.e. you have to turn off the power and turn it on again.

Elisa is monitoring the situation. “if the use of the service does not increase after a power outage, we will take the necessary measures,” says Jäkkö.

In the Espoo area, there is a large power outage on Monday morning, leaving approximately 26,800 customers without electricity.

The disturbance especially affects Espoo’s Leppävaara and the town of Kauniainen.

The power outage started on Monday morning at around eight in the morning.