Power outages | Six thousand households without electricity

On Saturday evening at around six o’clock, more than 11,000 households in the area of 60 municipalities had electricity.
Energy industry power outage map according to about 6,500 households are still without electricity due to strong wind gusts.
According to the map, there are currently power outages in the area of 55 municipalities. Power outages are concentrated in the regions of Eastern and Central Finland.
On Saturday evening at around six o’clock, more than 11,000 households in the area of 60 municipalities had electricity.
Meteorology Institute the message service Twitter said earlier that on Saturday the wind can reach up to 20 meters per second.
#Power #outages #thousand #households #electricity
Leave a Reply