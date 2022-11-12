Power outages | Six thousand households without electricity

On Saturday evening at around six o’clock, more than 11,000 households in the area of ​​60 municipalities had electricity.

Energy industry power outage map according to about 6,500 households are still without electricity due to strong wind gusts.

According to the map, there are currently power outages in the area of ​​55 municipalities. Power outages are concentrated in the regions of Eastern and Central Finland.

Meteorology Institute the message service Twitter said earlier that on Saturday the wind can reach up to 20 meters per second.