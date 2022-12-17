Power outages | Power outages in big cities are likely to increase accidents

When the electricity is out, you should normally avoid driving in an area controlled by traffic lights.

I’m freezing as it tightens around the country, the probabilities of power shortages and power outages also increase. Planned power outages lasting even two hours in large cities will probably disrupt traffic, says the head of the traffic control function of the Helsinki police, chief inspector Dennis Pasterstein.

In terms of traffic, the time and day of the week when the power outage occurs is especially important. In terms of preparation, it is also important whether there is an advance warning of a power cut or not.

The biggest effects on traffic due to power outages are naturally when there is the most traffic, i.e. on weekdays during the morning or evening rush hours.

“If there is a power outage during the morning rush hour between 6 and 9 a.m. or during the afternoon rush hour between 3 and 6 p.m., when it’s dark, the traffic will be badly congested. The transmission capacity of intersections drops very strongly, which means there will be long queues for traffic,” says Pasterstein.

Along with power outages, traffic and street lights also go out. According to Pasterstein, this can increase the number of accidents.

“Side contacts, tailings and other sheet metal damage. Pedestrian accidents will probably also increase, because almost everyone does not have a reflector and is used to the fact that the street lights always work.”

Challenges for the traffic police are also caused by the fact that most of the city cameras used to monitor the traffic situation do not work during a power outage.

When electricity goes out, according to Pasterstein, the aim of the traffic police is to ensure that vehicles get out of the city safely. That’s why the most central of the central intersections have been roughed up.

There are about 20 large and central intersections controlled by traffic lights in Helsinki. There are not enough resources for manual control of all of them, says Pasterstein.

“Advisors have been planned at the intersections of Mäkelänkatu and Koskelantie, Mäkelänkatu and Sturenkatu, and Itäväylä and Kehä I, so that you can get out of the city from them. It is certain that where there is normally traffic light control, there will be long queues and a lot of congestion during a power outage.”

In smaller cities, power outages do not cause the same problems for traffic as in large cities, where large areas rely on traffic light control.

“Especially in Helsinki, this is highlighted when such large areas of the city are controlled by traffic lights. In the event of a power outage, you should not come south of Hakamäentie with a motor vehicle,” says Pasterstein.

Rescue operation can also employ other accidents in addition to traffic accidents.

During a power outage, for example, the risk of fires increases when people start burning candles in homes and may not notice to turn off electrical devices left on during a power outage before the power comes back on, the head of the Ministry of the Interior’s rescue operation and emergency center operation unit Pasi Ryynänen says.

“The ability of the rescue operation during power outages is secured by the fact that the central fire stations are behind the backup power.”

If necessary, additional help can also be called from contracted fire brigades. Contract fire brigades were called to standby, for example, around the middle of December, when snow storms raged the capital region.

However, the power outage has to last quite a long time before the rescue team’s ability to provide help is compromised.

“In the same way as in other parts of society, at some point in time, a power outage starts to affect the rescue operation as well.”

In sparsely populated areas cities are better used to power outages, and thousands of people may be without electricity at once during a storm. Long power outages are not completely exceptional in cities either, Ryynänen reminds.

“There is nothing new in this in itself. There is experience in such situations.”

Ryynänen emphasizes the importance of people’s self-preparedness and a 72-hour home reserve.

“It would be good if people could manage on their own for 72 hours, so to speak, before the help of the authorities is needed. In the event of a power outage, the authorities’ ability to provide assistance may be slightly impaired. Then it would be important not to burden the system with people asking for help in small matters.”