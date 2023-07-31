Power outages | Power outages in a large area in Tampere: Särkänniemi’s equipment at a standstill

The electricity also went out in Finnkino’s Plevna cinema.

Electricity are spread over a wide area in Tampere. The fault service of the Tampere Electricity Authority reports that electricity is currently out at least in the area of ​​Amur, the core centre, Pispala, Tahmela, Santalahti and Hyhky.

According to the fault service, the cause of the fault is being investigated, and the power outage is estimated to last 2–3 hours. The power outage affects thousands of customers.

Operational manager of Särkänniemi amusement park Tiia Ojansivu tells HS that all equipment is stopped due to a power outage. People have been evacuated from the devices, but there have been no dangerous situations.

To Tampere power plant operator Jari Virtanen says that the power outages are probably caused by a fault in the Vesilinna substation.

“The power station has been disconnected from the grid for some reason. The employees on duty are on their way to find out what has gone wrong there.”

Virtanen says that electricity cannot be restored until the cause of the fault is clear.