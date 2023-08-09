Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Power outages | More than a thousand customers without electricity in Kallio and Alpiharju

August 9, 2023
in World Europe
The cause of the power outage or the estimated duration were not clear around 6:30 p.m.

Helsinki There is a large power outage in Kallio and Alpiharju.

You can find out from Helen’s power outage map. According to it, there were 655 customers and 465 in Alppiharju around 7:30 on Wednesday evening.

According to the map, the power outages are concentrated near the corner of Helsinginkatu and Fleminginkatu.

HS no reached Helen. According to the company’s website, the cause of the failure and the estimated end time are not yet clear.

The power outage started around 5:30 p.m.

