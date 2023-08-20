Sayreville police said Central New Jersey Power and Light workers who were working to restore power on Aug. 12 found a fish on the transformer..

And the police said in a funny post on its Facebook page: “We are guessing that a bird shot it down while it was flying over us.”“.

It added that the suspect was “last seen flying south”. She urged readers not to attempt to capture him because “although he is not believed to be armed, he is still very dangerous.”“.