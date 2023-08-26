Power was cut off from many parts of Kenya on Friday and Saturday, including Nairobi International Airport, which plunged into darkness for hours.

The Kenya Power and Lighting Corporation reported “systemic disturbances that have led to the disruption of most power supplies to various parts of the country” as of Friday night.

In addition to the capital of five million people, power outages in the east African country also affected the cities of Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret.

By Saturday afternoon, the company said electricity was back on in most areas, but much of the capital and Mombasa, Kenya’s second-largest city, were still without power.

At Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta airport, one of Africa’s busiest, the Kenya Airports Authority said a generator serving the main terminals did not work after a power outage.

The Kenya Electricity Company said power to the airport was restored at 3:00 am (0000 GMT).

No information was released about the impact of the power outage on departing and arriving flights.

“There is no excuse worth making, and there is no reason for our airport to be in the dark,” Transport Minister Kipchumba Morkomon declared on platform X (formerly Twitter).