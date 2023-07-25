Home page World

A fisherman in Italy protects himself from the sun with an umbrella.

An enormous heat wave continues to prevail in southern Europe. With dire consequences. In Malta and Sicily, for example, the electricity repeatedly went out.

Catania/Valletta – The extreme weather continues to keep Europe in suspense. Enormous forest fires are raging in Greece, so tourists have to be evacuated. In northern Italy, on the other hand, storms cause devastation and also claim human lives. Meanwhile, southern Europe continues to be hit by a brutal heat wave – with consequences that many would not have expected at first.

47.6 degrees Celsius were measured on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Catania, Sicily. This is Catania, according to the Italian news agency ansa the hottest city in Sicily.

Heat in Italy: Planes cannot land

It was almost as hot in Sardinia: the thermometer on the Olbia airport runway showed at least 47 degrees in the afternoon. As a result, three planes could not land and had to be diverted to other airports. Two planes from Milan and Amsterdam landed in Cagliari, one plane from Paris was diverted to Alghero. There were also a number of delays on flights from Munich, Dusseldorf, Naples and Bologna.

The temperature situation is even worse further south. Which brings us back to the aforementioned Sicily. Here and on nearby Malta, the extremely high temperatures are now even leading to major power outages.

42.7 degrees prevailed in Malta on Monday (July 24). According to the country’s national meteorological service, the July record from 1988 has been reached. Authorities issued a heat warning, urging people not to leave their homes during the hottest hours of the day – between 11am and 4pm.

Extreme heat in Italy and Malta: power outage

The high temperatures have also led to repeated power outages in recent days. It is now the eighth day in a row that the smallest EU country is struggling with this. Electricity demand rose to a national record. So there were problems in the network.

The power outages sometimes lasted up to 36 hours. State power company Enemalta blamed the high temperatures for damaging many of its underground cables. Tens of thousands of individuals and companies were affected. Air conditioning and cooling devices did not work accordingly.

Many people slept on the ground, outdoors, or in their vehicles with the engine running at night to escape the heat. Restaurants and supermarkets had to throw away thousands of euros of food that had been defrosted and could no longer be used. Malta’s Hotel and Restaurant Association also reports frustrated holidaymakers who checked out of their hotels because of the power cuts.

A similar picture in Italy – or in Sicily. The power went out in Syracuse on Monday. Here, too, cables in the floor were damaged by the heat. Energy company Enel shared loudly ansa announced that “the number of resources deployed has been further increased to mitigate the effects of the exceptional heat wave in the Sicily region”. (rjs/dpa)