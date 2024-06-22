In the city of Stryi, Lviv region, after a series of explosions, power outages began

In the city of Stryi, Lviv region of Ukraine, after a series of explosions, power outages began. About it reported TSN channel with a link to local social networks.

Earlier, an air raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine. It also became known that a critical energy infrastructure facility was hit by a missile strike in the Lviv region, and a fire started there.

On June 1, military targets in Stryi were attacked. The coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, clarified that, among other things, the Stryi airbase located at the military airfield, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was preparing to receive Western F-16 fighters, was hit.