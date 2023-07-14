The Ministry of Interior and Safety said more than 4,000 families had suffered power outages in the capital, Seoul, due to the heavy rains that began on Sunday.

The authorities have evacuated 136 people nationwide as of 11 am (0200 GMT).

And the Korean Airports Corporation stated that more than 130 flights were canceled at airports across the country today, Friday, while more than 270 flights were postponed until five in the evening local time.

Officials said one person went missing in the southern city of Busan and another was injured in South Jeolla Province.

In North Korea, the official Central News Agency reported today, Friday, that many parts of the country had been subjected to more than 100 mm of rain since Thursday morning, but it did not mention any news of damage.