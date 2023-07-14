Heavy rain lashed parts of South Korea on Friday, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations and thousands of homes without power, as the government raised the alert level among officials at the height of the summer rainy season.

The Ministry of Interior and Safety said more than 4,000 families had suffered power outages in the capital, Seoul, due to the heavy rains that began on Sunday. Authorities had evacuated 136 people nationwide as of 11 a.m. (0200 GMT).

And the Korean Airports Corporation stated that more than 130 flights were canceled at airports across the country today, Friday, while more than 270 flights were postponed until five in the evening local time.

Officials said one person went missing in the southern city of Busan and another was injured in South Jeolla Province.

In North Korea, the official Central News Agency reported today, Friday, that many parts of the country had been subjected to more than 100 mm of rain since Thursday morning, but it did not mention any news of damage.