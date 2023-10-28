At least two people died on Saturday in Kiev as a result of falling trees due to bad weather, while power was cut off in hundreds of towns in Ukraine.

Interior Minister Igor Klimenko said via Telegram, “Bad weather prevails in Ukraine. There are problems with energy supply in 12 regions of the country (more than 780 towns).”

He added that the most affected regions were Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and Lviv in the west of the country.

“Unfortunately, two men died as a result of falling trees in the Podil and Shevchenkivsky districts of Kiev,” Klimenko continued.

For his part, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported that seven people were injured, five of whom were taken to hospital.

According to the Ministry of Energy, there are at least 300,000 people without electricity due to bad weather conditions.