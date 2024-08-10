Balance: Two districts in Kherson region left without electricity due to power line accident

Genichesk and Novotroitsk municipal districts in the Kherson region were left without electricity. This was reported in their Telegram-channel reported the governor of the region Vladimir Saldo.

According to him, an emergency power outage occurred in two districts. The cause was damage to a power line in the Zaporizhia region. Repair crews have begun work.

Earlier, it was reported that missiles were shot down over the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. Rosatom emphasized that there is currently a real danger of strikes and provocations from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which threaten not only the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, but also the entire global nuclear energy industry.