Klitschko wrote on social media platforms, “As a result of an enemy attack, two high-voltage lines were damaged by missile fragments in the capital. Some consumers… are currently without electricity,” according to Agence France-Presse.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia launched a missile attack on Kiev and other cities during peak hours on Wednesday morning, as several explosions were heard in the capital as air defense systems responded to the attack, according to Reuters.

Witnesses from Reuters reported that loud explosions were heard in Kiev just before five o'clock in the morning GMT.

Sirens sounded throughout Ukraine from 4 a.m. GMT, with air defense forces warning on Telegram of the risk of Russian missile attacks.

Oleh Sinhopov, governor of the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, said that the Russian missiles hit non-residential infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv, the administrative center of the region.