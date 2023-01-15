Monkeys get pneumonia and giraffes get diarrhoea. Now that zoos in Ukraine can hardly be heated due to the war, it is resulting in increasingly harrowing situations. Experts call on the government in Kiev to designate the zoos as an urgent institution, so that they are assured of power. ‘The corridors are full of tropical birds’.

