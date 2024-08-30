Venezuelan Communications Minister Freddy Nánez said his country was experiencing a widespread power outage, including in the capital Caracas, calling it an act of “sabotage.”

“Urgent, at 4:50 today, Friday, August 30, there was sabotage of the electricity grid in Venezuela, sabotage of the national electrical system that affected the entire territory of the country, as the 24 states reported a complete or partial interruption of the electricity supply,” he told state television.