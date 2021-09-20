The Russian gas pipeline Power of Siberia will be temporarily suspended from September 22. This was announced by Gazprom, reports TASS…

The company explained that the suspension is related to planned preventive work. Gas transportation will resume on September 29.

It is clarified that the terms of work were agreed in 2020 with the recipient of the gas, the Chinese company CNPC. Then it was decided that prevention will be carried out twice a year: in spring and autumn.

Earlier it became known that in January-June this year, Gazprom supplied 4.62 billion cubic meters of gas to the Power of Siberia.

In the summer, the company first disclosed data on revenue from gas supplies to China. Last year it amounted to 44.3 billion rubles. Experts note that Russian gas is the cheapest for China.

The contract on the supply of Russian gas via the Power of Siberia is designed for 30 years. The company is supposed to supply 38 billion cubic meters annually, but Gazprom will reach such figures only by 2024.