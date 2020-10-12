Power failure in Mumbai, local train stopped After the power failure in Mumbai, the wheels of the local train stopped, after which people are facing a lot of trouble. Lightning occurred at 10 am on the first working day of the week. After this, there was an atmosphere of chaos at railway stations.

Batti Gul, people on track in hurry to go to office On the first day of the week, the local train service came to a standstill after the power failure. The people going to office got upset and then started walking on the track. There were huge crowds on the tracks of people from Marine Lines towards Churchgate.

Railway track showing empty in Thane After the power failure, local trains stopped everywhere. The railway track in Thane appeared empty due to the local train stoppage.

Local trains parked at the station

Trains stalled, people wandering at station

The work is being done by lighting the mobile flash light at the medical store

Due to sudden grid failure, power failure in most areas of Mumbai (Power Failure in Mumbai) on Monday morning. The local train services in Mumbai have also been shut down due to the lack of electricity supply. Apart from the railway station, people also faced problems in hospitals. However work is going on with the help of power backup in hospitals of Kovid-19. Apart from this, work is also going on in the stock exchange.