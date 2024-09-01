The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported damage to an energy facility in Kharkov

An energy facility has been damaged in Kharkiv. The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy reported this in its Telegram-channel, indicating a strike by the Russian Armed Forces.

The Ministry of Energy commented on the consequences of the Russian Armed Forces’ strike on Kharkov on September 1. The agency reported damage to an energy facility in the city as a result of the attack.

“The consequences of the shelling are currently being eliminated,” the ministry emphasized.

Earlier, it became known about a series of explosions in Kharkov during the day on September 1. At least 10 explosions thundered in the city from 13:00 to 13:14, another series of explosions thundered at 13:18.