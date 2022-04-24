Created by 1/3 of deputies or senators, these commissions have the power to investigate potentially criminal facts

Parliamentary Committees of Inquiry, or CPIs, are minority tools in the Legislature for congressmen to investigate possible crimes. You need at least 1/3 of support from senators or deputies to be able to be installed. If it is mixed, it has representatives from both Houses in the same proportion mentioned above.

The rules, powers and limitations of the CPIs are the themes of Poder Explica – a framework that elucidates the main points under discussion on economics, justice and politics.

Watch it below (5min33sec):