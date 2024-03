Corina Yoris said that her house in Caracas had been without power for more than eight hours and that she could not serve journalists | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The presidential candidate of Venezuela's main opposition bloc, Corina Yoris, had to cancel this Wednesday (27) an interview she was going to give to several press organizations, including the BBC, because there was a power outage in the Caracas region where she lives.

“I have been without electricity for more than eight hours. I don't have an internet signal, WhatsApp or Signal [em casa] and the phone is almost dead. To my journalist friends, I want to thank you for your support, but it is impossible to serve you. The return of electricity does not depend on me”, he wrote on X.

It is not known whether the power cut in the region where Yoris lives was intentional – on Tuesday (26), the Nicolás Maduro dictatorship cut the electricity at the Argentine Embassy in Caracas, where six opponents are taking refuge.

Yoris was nominated last week by the main opposition bloc to Maduro to be the candidate in the July 28 presidential election, replacing María Corina Machado, disqualified by Chavismo.

However, even without taking measures against her that would prevent her from competing, Yoris was unable to register by the deadline to participate in the contest, on Monday (25).

To guarantee a place on the ballot, the opposition bloc registered a provisional candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia.