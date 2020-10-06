Highlights: Power crisis in Uttar Pradesh has deepened, power officers also on strike

State electricity workers and contract workers are on strike before Monday

Chief Minister Yogi convenes meeting due to power shortage

Lucknow

The strike of the power workers in protest against privatization continues for the second day. Meanwhile, the UP Power Officers Association has also announced an indefinite work boycott from 4 pm on Tuesday evening. All DISCOM officials of the state will be involved in this strike. This has increased the possibility of further deepening of the power crisis in the state. State electricity workers and contract workers have been on strike since Monday.

The Association of Officers issued a letter saying, “In an interaction with the Energy Minister on October 5, the organization and the management had agreed to reforms. But the high management of Power Corporation refusing to speak and refusing to sign the MoU indicates a deep conspiracy. With this, there is no way left in front of the members of the Power Officers Association, except for the agitation.

The association further said, “Because of all this, if the people of the state face a problem then the top management of the Power Corporation and the UP government will be responsible for this. So the association has decided to go on an indefinite work conference from 5 pm on Tuesday evening.

Officers went on indefinite strike



UP Power Corporation chairman’s attitude increased problem

Due to the agitation of electricity employees, on Monday evening, the Energy Minister withdrew the proposal for privatization of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam. Power Minister Shrikant Sharma had a meeting of the officials of the Electricity Employees United Sangharsh Morcha in which he made his demands. Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma announced to withdraw the proposal of privatization of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam among the employees and signed a memorandum of understanding. However, there is no agreement between the UP Power Corporation and the electrical workers. Despite the instructions from Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma, the UPPCL chairman did not sign the MoU. The chairman has asked for time to consider the consent form. In this way, the strike of the power workers will continue.



Power workers on strike since Monday, people suffering

Explain that the state’s electricity workers have been on strike since Monday. The public has been in a bad condition in the last two days. Work related to consumer services including fault repair is affected. Energy management and the district administration have made several alternative arrangements with the police watch to restore power supply, but all failed in front of the fault. According to Intelligence report, employees can start indefinite strike and Jail Bharo movement at any time.



People get water too, CM Yogi convenes meeting

Against privatization in Uttar Pradesh, due to lack of electricity due to work boycott of electricity workers, people are now having trouble getting water to drink. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the matter into consideration. Media reports said that a meeting is going on at the house of CM Yogi with the officials of the department including the Energy Minister, the Chief Energy Secretary on Tuesday. Discussions are continuing in the meeting to discuss the situation arising out of the strike and to find a way to overcome it.