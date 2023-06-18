Yes, they advertise the power of the BMW M2, but that’s more of an indication.

See, the horsepower of a car is pretty meaningless. Sure, more power means a faster car, but so does less weight.

Today we see that car manufacturers are relatively conservative with their power specifications. Manufacturers don’t want to get sued, of course.

A car must also deliver the power everywhere, even where it is much warmer and/or where the petrol is of lower quality. But the capabilities are now starting to deviate very much from their target.

Like the BMW M2 in this case. The usually well-informed report of this BMW blog that the power of the BMW M2 is higher than specified. Bee DivergedM2 (a YouToube channel) they put an M2 on the dynamometer to see what the car would do. The result: 477 hp.

BMW itself gives 460 hp for the BMW M2. Now we hear you thinking: “Come on, are you going to make a whole article about a BMW M engine that delivers 17 hp more than specified?”.

No, we don’t, because these are two different values. BMW itself gives a power of 460 hp on the crankshaft. That 477 horsepower that was measured is on the wheels! Converted, that is about 520 hp that the engine already delivers.

Now it also immediately explains why all those tuners get 100-150 hp extra out of it. The engine is already more than 60 hp stronger than specified. So don’t be surprised that that 150 hp increase in power feels less potent. That is why you should always do a measurement before and after.

It used to be different. Back then there were plenty of cars that never came close to their power ratings. The Audi RS4 of the 8th generation was supposed to deliver 420 hp, but did not even reach the power of its predecessor (which was very potent for a car with 380 hp).

The Ferrari F50, BMW M3 3.2 and just about every TVR also sometimes seem to have problems reaching the manufacturer’s power specification.

