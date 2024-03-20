On this first day of Amazon Italy's Spring Offers Festival, many new, very interesting promotions are available. For example, right now we can find a discount for one 10000 mAh Mag-Safe Power Bank marked Yiisonger which costs €31.99 instead of €49.99, via an €8 coupon to be activated on the product page. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it's not the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
10000 mAh Mag-Safe Power Bank
The 10000 mAh Mag-Safe Power Bank is suitable for smartphones that support wireless charging, like the latest iPhone models. The powerbank also has a foldable stand that allows you to hold your smartphone while it charges.
It then has an LED display that shows the amount of energy remaining. It also offers USB-A output (22.5 W) and USB-C output (20 W). It allows you to charge three devices simultaneously.
