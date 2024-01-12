The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one Baseus Magsafe Power Bank. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 17% to which 20% of the coupon is added. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price it's €42.99. The product is now at the lowest price ever for the platform. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Baseus Magsafe Power Bank, the features
The Baseus Magsafe Power Bank is 6,000 mAh and allows the 7.5W wireless charging or via 20W USB-C connector. The surface is made of soft silicone which protects the phone from scratches. It is compatible with multiple iPhone models, from 12 onwards.
A USB-C to USB-C cable is also included in the package. Measure only 9.7 x 6.35 x 1.45 cm (slightly larger than a credit card). It has a light indicator that signals the charging status.
