The Sudanese army has regained full power after the resignation of civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday evening. As in 2019, when dictator Omar al-Bashir was overthrown during a people’s revolution, it is the armed forces and not the citizens that determine the political future of Sudan.

Hamdok had stopped showing up at his office the days before he left. He has been powerless since he failed to form a new cabinet following his reappointment a few weeks ago due to military interference. Meanwhile, protests against the military rule continued, again on Sunday. Hamdok failed to bridge the gap between the civilian protesters and the generals. In his farewell speech, the ex-prime minister called for new negotiations between civilians and military personnel because “Sudan is sliding into disaster”.

The political crisis in Sudan started after the 2019 People’s Revolution that toppled the 30-year-old autocratic rule of General Omar al-Bashir. The military hijacked the popular uprising and after difficult consultations between the army and civilian groups and parties, a hybrid transitional regime was set up, which was to organize elections in 2023. A rotating leadership was agreed – the first half of the transition period would be a military man, the second half a civilian – but just before the first interim president General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had to give way to a civilian, he seized 25 October 2020 power. He had Hamdok arrested.

Protesters speak out against the army in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, at the end of 2020.

Preventing Bloodshed

Burhan had misjudged the total rejection of his seizure of power both inside and outside Sudan. He released Hamdok, who accepted the formation of a new government of technocrats. The prime minister also agreed that the highest decision-making body, the so-called Sovereign Council, which consisted of a combination of civilians and military since the 2019 coup, would from now on consist almost exclusively of soldiers. A tired-looking Hamdok said in late November: “I am very aware that many Sudanese will reject this agreement”, adding that the agreement was “the best possible compromise”. He had “wanted to prevent more bloodshed,” the prime minister told Al Jazeera.

But the bloody demonstrations continued and Hamdok failed to form a government of technocrats. Some ministers allied to the army had remained in place during his arrest, such as Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim. Hamdok, to the chagrin of the military, refused to accept these ministers in his new cabinet, leading to his resignation last weekend. Gibril now stands a good chance of being named the new prime minister, further perpetuating the military coup.

Since Hamdok’s arrest and his reappointment, the civilian groups have demanded that the armed forces completely withdraw from politics, thus ending the hybrid civilian-military transitional regime. On Sunday, for the twelfth time since Burhan’s coup in October, demonstrations against the army were held in the capital Khartoum and several other cities. In secret and despite the government shutting down the internet, the more than 1,200 resistance committees managed to organize these demonstrations efficiently.

More than 60 protesters have been killed in these demonstrations since the coup on October 25. Soldiers, police officers and militias associated with the national army fired bullets and tear gas canisters, and the militias in particular committed rape. That government violence has not deterred the demonstrators – they still end up sitting on the streets at the risk of their lives when the military rushes at them. Their stubborn resistance continues to challenge the military, but for now the military remains in control of this power struggle.