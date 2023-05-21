Alberto Tavira’s interest in Luis Miguel arose after an anecdotal event from the musician. In 1989, he performed at the former presidential residence of Los Pinos on the 15th birthday of Cecilia Salinas, the daughter of President Carlos Salinas de Gortari. Tavira was struck by the fact that this episode did not appear in Luis Miguel’s series on Netflix — reviewed by the artist himself — and he undertook the investigation to try to break down the context. On April 18, he released the first episode of Luis Miguel, guilty or not? (Podimo), the audio report in which he fully investigates the relations and approaches of El Sol to politics. Tavira has been involved in a year of documentation, transparency requests and interviews with biographers and prominent personalities. With his investigation, he concludes that El Sol “always wins” in its relations with power.

Tavira meets with EL PAÍS in a cafeteria in the center of Mexico City, where he tells the details of the podcast. There are only a few hours left until episode 5 is released, The image of Guerrero: a wink to the left? (Now available). The journalist is excited, and cannot avoid raising expectations: “[Los capítulos 5 y 6] They are a bomb.” In them, it counts the millionaire expense that the Government of the State of Guerrero, governed by the PRD (with the support of the Federal) used in 2013 to create I am a warrior, a one-minute commercial in which Luis Miguel was the protagonist and which was on the air for almost two months. The State showed the scourge of drug trafficking and, in September of that year, the city in which the commercial was recorded, Acapulco, was devastated by the effect of the tropical storm Manuel. “As Pedro Torres says [un productor de la campaña y persona de confianza del cantante]: ‘Beyond the phobias or partisan rages, this was a business, and Luis Miguel is a businessman’, he affirms. The journalist spoke on the podcast with Torres and with the then marketing director of Guerrero, Rael Ávila, who, he points out, agreed on his statements.

“In my conclusion, it was an onerous campaign, which had influence peddling, which had cronyism and in which Luis Miguel crossed all the contractor rules that a government has: he decided when the commercial was going to be made, where it was going to do, how much was he going to charge and what was he going to say copy [guión] of the advertising campaign. That is a scandal”, concludes Tavira indignantly.

The audio report incurs other points in which Luis Miguel used his approaches to politics to take advantage. “He learned how to seduce the power of his dad [Luisito Rey], and learned the way very well. From there, he used the political power of Mexico. Now, he was a reciprocal factor. Politicians also used Luis Miguel as a friend, as an ally, as an image, as a representative of some advertising campaign”, explains Tavira.

A review of the different governments

The approaches to the Los Pinos residence during the governments of the PRI presidents Miguel de la Madrid (1982-1988) and Carlos Salinas de Gortari (1998-1994), and his absence during the six-year terms of the PAN Vicente Fox (2000- 2006) and Felipe Calderón (2006-2012), lead Tavira to explore a question: “Is Luis Miguel a PRI member?” In the first episodes, the journalist reflects on the relationships that the singer had with the relatives of some leaders, such as the friendship of his uncle Mario Vicente Gallego with the head of the Police Department Arturo The black Durazo (which led to the debut of Luis Miguel at the wedding of the daughter of President José López Portillo at the age of 11, in 1981), or his friendship with Jorge Van Rankin (former partner of Cecilia Salinas, daughter of Salinas de Gortari), which would lead to approach to the president.

Tavira recalls episodes such as the one in which Luis Miguel took advantage of his closeness to the De la Madrid family to mobilize the executive branch in search of his mother, Marcela Basteri; or the approach to the Salinas de Gortari family, from which he was able to obtain benefits such as possible tax exemption or obtaining his Mexican nationality – the singer was born in Puerto Rico. “That invites me to propose the hypothesis that Luis Miguel had a much more friendly approach than a citizen in order to have some favors from the President of the Republic. We had never seen Luis Miguel come to a takeover, ”he reflects.

Tavira refers to December 1, 1998, when El Sol appeared at the inauguration of Salinas de Gortari for the presidency and showed his support: “It is a very important day for all Mexicans. A new stage begins in our country”. At that time, Luis Miguel still did not have Mexican nationality. “Not only does he arrive there and introduce himself, but he verbally demonstrates in front of the cameras in favor of a new regime, while he is still a foreigner,” the journalist comments. That manifesto by Luis Miguel, says the journalist, would border on article 33 of the Mexican Constitution, which emphasizes that foreigners cannot “in any way” interfere in the political affairs of the country.

The journalist approaches the political part of the musician with consideration. “What Luis Miguel sells the most, and it is sad to say, is from the waist down,” concludes Tavira, in relation to his love life. At the end of each chapter, he repeats a question: “Guilty or not?”, recalling one of the musician’s eponymous songs. The doubt leaves the answer in the public. “[El pódcast] it shows the moments in which he has benefited from politics, hence the title. I like people to interact and come to their own conclusions”, he explains.

Tavira leaves to the listeners the conclusion of the morality of taking advantage of this type of contacts: mobilizing the Executive apparatus of the country to look for his mother; or obtain nationality without following the usual procedures, among others. “[Luis Miguel, ¿culpable o no?] It has the premise of discovering the eclipse of El Sol, that moment in which it was covered by the political power of the country. Before being a star, he is one day a citizen, a person, a conventional man, and he has been seduced by this monster, this demon that is political power. He has had to go down to his hells to somehow enjoy what is experienced in hell ”, concludes the journalist.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country