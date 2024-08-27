The Federal Reserve has seen the same cracks in the labor market as investors, and Chairman Jerome Powell has finally seen enough. The US central bank has two goals: controlling inflation and supporting maximum sustainable employment. In a speech at the annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell made it clear that rising prices are easing and that the time has come to support job growth. The market had already been betting on a quick rate cut. The Fed may be forced to live up to those expectations.

