The battle against inflation is not won. The president of the Federal Reserve of the United States, Jerome Powell, plans to warn this Wednesday in his appearance before a committee of the House of Representatives that there is “a long way to go” to achieve that inflation, currently at 4%, down to 2%, the central bank’s price stability target. Powell, who will submit to questions from lawmakers, will make it clear from his initial speech that he expects interest rates to rise further, despite the fact that he deemed it “prudent” to pause last week.

In his biannual appearance before Congress (this Wednesday in the House of Representatives and on Thursday in the Senate), Powell plans to reiterate the messages he gave after the last meeting of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy committee last week. “Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year. However, inflationary pressures remain high, and the process of bringing inflation back to 2% has a long way to go, ”he will argue in his initial intervention.

“Almost all participants in the FOMC [Comité Federal de Mercado Abierto, encargado de la política monetaria] they anticipate that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates further by the end of the year. But at last week’s meeting, given how far and how fast we have moved, we judged it prudent to keep the target range stable at 5%-5.25% to allow the Committee to assess the additional information and its implications for monetary policy”, he recalls in advance of his speech.

The Federal Reserve Chairman believes the economy is facing headwinds from tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, which will likely weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation.

Powell will stress that inflation remains at 4%, well above the long-term target of 2%, and that labor market conditions remain very tense. He will recall that the central bank has increased the official interest rate by five percentage points since the beginning of last year. “However, the effects of the monetary restriction will take time to fully manifest themselves, especially in inflation,” he explains in advance of his intervention.

After the sharpest rate hikes in four decades, given the delays with which monetary policy affects the economy and given the possible headwinds derived from credit tightening, the Federal Reserve has decided to pause raising interest rates. guys.

The forecasts of the members of the monetary policy committee suggest that interest rates rise half a point more, to 5.5%-5.75%, until the end of the year, although Powell insists that the decisions will be made at a meeting at meeting.

“Reducing inflation is likely to require a period of below-trend growth and some softening in labor market conditions. The restoration of price stability is essential to lay the foundations that will allow the maximum level of employment and stable prices to be achieved in the long term”, the president of the Federal Reserve will insist.

It is the first time that Powell has appeared in Congress since the banking storm that swept away Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. The vice president of Supervision of the central bank did come to give explanations and recognized errors committed by the central bank with regulation and supervision.

Now it will be Powell who has to explain himself. Some congressmen have been very aggressive and critical of his work. In his initial intervention, the president of the Federal Reserve will also refer to financial stability. “The American banking system is strong and resilient,” he will say. “Recent bank failures, including that of Silicon Valley Bank, and the resulting banking stresses have highlighted the importance of ensuring that we have the appropriate supervisory standards and practices in place for banks of this size. We are committed to addressing these vulnerabilities for a stronger and more resilient banking system,” he will add.

