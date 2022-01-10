WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to “prevent higher inflation from taking root,” according to comments prepared to be delivered at a congressional hearing on Tuesday, in which the accelerating pace of price increases is likely to be a central topic.

Powell did not explicitly mention the US central bank’s plans to raise interest rates in the brief opening remarks of his nomination hearing before the Senate Banking Committee for a second four-year term as Fed chief.

But he noted that the strength of a continued recovery has misaligned supply and demand for goods and services, driving higher prices.

“The economy has rapidly gained strength despite the ongoing pandemic, giving rise to persistent supply and demand imbalances and bottlenecks and therefore high inflation,” Powell said in his remarks, released by the Fed on Monday. “We know that high inflation takes a toll.”

President Joe Biden has nominated Powell for a new term as head of the Fed, but the appointment needs to be ratified by the Senate.

